AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has been taking all possible measures to combat COVID-19, and put a halt to its spread. One of the latest measures include recruiting of Corona Warrior volunteers from different private and government medical colleges from across the state.

The state government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had sent out an announcement for the applications, said the state COVID-19 special officer M Girija Shankar.

Students from all the 271 medical colleges including dental colleges, Ayurvedic nursing college, with specialization in UNANI and other medical affiliate courses will be eligible to apply for this post. Interested candidates can register for this post on the online website: https://health.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/Covid/VolunteerJobs.

The application not only ask for medical college students but also medical professionals like doctors, paramedical staff and nurses who are interested in working with the state government, can also apply for this post of a COVID Warrior volunteer.

The state government announced that these COVID Warrior volunteers will be given priority in future recruitments of government jobs as well. Right after the announcement was sent out, the government received over 2000 volunteer applications, in a single day.

The state government to provide online training for the registered volunteers across the state on April 9 and 10, and after that can render the services in their chosen districts.

