AMARAVATI: Those kept in quarantine centres in Andhra Pradesh are being served fruits, dry fruits and eggs to boost their immunity.

Officials said they were being served the optimal diet prescribed by most experts to boost the immune system.

Fruits like oranges, bananas, dry fruits including cashews nuts, almonds, dates and pistachios along with boiled eggs are being served to ensure that the diet helps those in quarantine in staying healthy during these testing times.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked all relief centres across the state to follow the 'Gorumudda' menu.

Migrant workers, homeless people and the underprivileged who are the worst-affected economically due to this lockdown are being served eggs, dal, and chickpeas apart from rice and various vegetables. IANS

Also Read: AP Govt To Recruit More COVID Warrior Volunteers