AMARAVATI: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Kanchibotla Brahmanandam (63), a well known senior Journalist from the State. He died in a hospital in New York after being infected with COVID-19. He was admitted to a New York hospital on March 28 after he began to suffer from the symptoms of coronavirus.
Brahmanandam hailed from Edubadu Village in Parchur mandal of Prakasam district. He started his career journalism in Andhra Pradesh. He went on to work as a Journalist for several leading English newspapers in India. He then worked at the English news agency UNI. He later moved to New York along with his family and had been working for a leading news agency there.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also tweeted out a message of condolence on learning about Brahmanandam’s death.