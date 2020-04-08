CHITTOOR/HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu actor and producer Mohan Babu and his actor son Vishnu Manchu have adopted eight villages in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district for the lockdown period.

They will provide food twice a day to poor families of eight villages in Chandragiri district. Mohan Babu, who is known for his philanthropic work, is already supplying daily eight tonnes of vegetables for the poor.

The veteran actor whose actual name is Manchu Bhaktavatsalam was born in Chittoor district. He is also the founder of Sri Vidyaniketan group of educational institutions in the same district.

Also Read: See What Mohan Babu Is Doing During Self Quarantine Period?