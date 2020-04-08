AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country that has successfully started manufacturing Covid-19 testing kits and ventilators, essential to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, said AP Industry and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. He said that testing kits will be launched today on April 8 by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and these kits will be sent to other states from AP depending upon their requirement.

The Minister said that State Government has made all arrangements to fit the COVID-19 testing kits into the TB machines, which will reduce the time required for the alignment of kits, before transportation.He added that by the end of this month, COVID-19 testing kits would be made available which can conduct 3000 to 5000 tests per day in the state.

Goutham Reddy said that first Indian-made ventilators are also being manufactured in Visakhapatnam. Taking a dig at the previous government led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said that Andhra Pradesh Medi-Tech Zone (AMTZ) has been ignored by TDP chief during their ruling, which was now revived by YS Jagan.

The Minister appreciated the Chief Minister's for his efforts, and said that all the safety measures were taken in the manufacturing unit to avoid any inconvenience to workers.

