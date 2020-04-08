AMARAVATI: In a major relief to all the SSC (10th standard) students and help them cope with the lockdown time to prepare well for their examinations, the Andhra Pradesh government is now making online teaching available for them on Doordarshan. Starting from Wednesday, 8th April, the online classes will be provided on Doordarshan's Telugu channel Saptagiri. The SSC examinations have been postponed due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to combat the Coronavirus spread.

The state-run channel will live telecast the online classes for the convenience of students across the state from 10 am to 11 am and in the evening from 4 pm to 5 pm.

The state government has also directed the authorities concerned also to monitor the attendance of students. Village volunteers are tasked with the responsibility of taking the attendence of students which will in turn be monitored by officials of the education department.

On the other hand, the state government is expected to take a final call on the new schedule of the SSC examinations soon after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

