HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the suspension of Ex Additional Director General of police (ADG), Intelligence, AB Venkateswara Rao for another four months on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued a Government Order extending the suspension of the officer till August 5 or till further orders.

The state government had suspended the officer on the grounds of misconduct in the process of procurement of security equipment while he was the ADG of Intelligence.

The Union Home ministry had also upheld the officer's suspension on the request of the state government.

The decision to suspend Rao was based on the recommendations of the Director General, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). According to the GO , a Review committee formed over the matter had also recommended the same.:

Also Read: CAT Rejects Former Intelligence Chief AB Venkateswara Rao’s Petition