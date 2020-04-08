HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 348 in the state. Among the 348, three COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged.
The new cases recorded on Wednesday, were reported from Guntur, Anantapur, Prakasam and West Godavari districts.
The state has reported four deaths due to virus so far.
Of the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, the highest number of cases have been recorded from Kurnool at 75, followed by Nellore and Guntur.