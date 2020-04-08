AMARAVATI: Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since last night, taking the total number of infected to 329, health department officials said on Wednesday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state now touched 329 while the active cases were 319, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 15 cases, six each from SPS Nellore and Krishna districts while three were reported in Chittoor district.