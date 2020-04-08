AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, inspected the new COVID-19 rapid testing kits which were being manufactured in the State and launched them today.

The Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country that has successfully started manufacturing COVID-19 testing kits and ventilators, essential to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

A review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister was held in Tadepalli on Wednesday, over the government's measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Ministers Alla Nani, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, CS Nilam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang were present at the meeting.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to personally monitor and ensure that people of the State do not face any shortage of essential items. He ordered the officials to keep stock of medical kits and medicines in all the quarantine and isolation centres across the State.

The AP government has made 1000 Rapid COVID-19 test kits available for coronavirus testing in the state. The kits were being manufactured in the AP Medi-Tech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam. With these kits, a test report will be generated within 50 minutes, and each kit can be used to perform 20 tests a day.

AP has reported 15 coronavirus positive cases in the State, until Wednesday morning; with this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached to 329. Out of the freshly reported 15 cases, Nellore and Krishna has reported 6 cases each respectively. The rest 3 cases were reported in Chittoor district.