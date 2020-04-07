ANANTAPUR: Two students from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district who were pursuing their studies in medicine in the city of Cebu at Philippines, died in a road accident, on Monday, April 6.

The deceased were identified as Vamsi Krishna (18), who hailed from Anantapur city. He is the son of Anantapur Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi leader K. P. Narayana Swamy.

While Revanth Kumar Katikela (21) was the son of Mallikarjuna who belonged to Kadiri town in the same district. Vamsi and Revanth were classmates in MHAM College in Cebu City, and stayed in the same room. They had stepped out for shopping on a two-wheeler early in the morning at the time of accident. They crashed into a current pole on the road, as they were hit by the glare from the headlights of a car coming from the opposite side. They allegedly died on the spot.

Vamsi's family members have approached District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and requested the officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Delhi to help them bring back their bodies to India. Since not all international airlines were operational, due to COVID-19 lockdown, the government is looking for other alternatives for bringing the bodies back.

