VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh state Municipal and Urban development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that no positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Vizianagaram to date.

104 Samples of people, who had returned from Delhi have been sent for testing from the district and all reported negative, the minister said.

Speaking to media persons after a review meeting with the authorities at Vizianagaram Collectorate, the minister said that people who are home quarantined have been monitored by the volunteers and will be taken to hospital if found with symptoms, he said.

He also appealed to the people to strictly follow the rules during this period of crisis.

Speaking about the Rythu Bazaars in the district, he said that all the Bazaars were decentralized and are being made available to the people. He also said that he will set up markets at bus stands if necessary.

He asked people who don’t receive aid from the government, to get registered in their village secretariat.

"We have set up shelters for people who are stranded in other districts during the lockdown as well," he said.

"The extension of lockdown in the state will be decided on the center's call," he said.