AMARAVATI: At a time when kids of his age are gleefully glued to the smartphones amid the lockdown, a four-year-old boy in Andhra Pradesh proved that he is a class apart. The tiny tot showed a big heart and came up with a donation to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Hemanth, the four-year-old boy, belonging to Vijayawada came forward to donate Rs 971 that he saved in his piggy bank and in the process making his own contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 disease. The heartening incident came to the fore when the boy, accompanied by his parents, came calling on Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information and Communication Perni Nani at the latter’s office in Tadepalli on Monday, April 6th.

Hemanth has been saving money in his piggyback in the hope of buying his dream bicycle sometime in future. But on knowing how the Coronavirus has crippled normal life and how the state’s exchequer is fast-drying up due to the ongoing lockdown, he decided to donate his precious little savings as his contribution to the state government. The boy, along with his parents, handed over the money to Perni Nani, who could hold back his instant appreciation for the boy’s big thought and noble gesture.

As the minister began striking a conversation with the boy, Hemanth revealed how much of a fan he is for YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He requested his parents to donate his savings to the CMRF to fight the Coronavirus. Bowled over by the boy’s gesture, the minister not only promised to hand over the donation to YS Jagan, but also vowed to buy a bicycle for Hemant.

