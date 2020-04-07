One person from Krishna district was discharged from the hospital on Monday. With this, the number of persons cured of the coronavirus stands at 6 in the state.

Continuing with the trends observed in the past few days, the highest number of persons testing positive were detected in Kurnool district. With 18 new cases testing positive, the district's tally rose to 74 on Monday evening.

Of the remaining cases, Nellore reported 8, West Godavari reported 5 and Kadapa reported 4 cases, while 1 case each were reported from Krishna and Prakasam districts.

Officials said that at a review meeting held earlier on Monday, Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy had informed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy that of the 266 confirmed Covid-19 cases reported by Monday morning, 243 persons are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi last month.

With numbers on the rise and clear link to the Delhi-returnees, the state government had on Sunday decided to conduct screening in clusters in the red zones. (Inputs From IANS)

