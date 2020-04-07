CHITTOOR: Witnessing the spike in the COVID-19 cases in the state, a man from Chittoor named Pawan has come up with a Coronavirus Steam Booth to curb the spread of the virus. This booth is now set-up in Chittoor, and can kill any traces of bacteria or virus on the body within a span of 4 minutes. The booth has the capability to sanitise the whole body.

Speaking about the steam booth, Pawan said that it would be beneficial if similar booths were set up at every quarantine centre and at places that tend to get crowded. He added that it would be very useful to those working in the front-line to battle the virus, such as doctors, nurses, police and sanitisation worker who are working on the field. Pawan belongs to the city of Palamaner Chittoor district in AP. He stopped education at grade 10 but has received many awards for his innovations.

Many organisation have been coming up with inventions and are taking special efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Visakha Naval Dockyard has invented a Portable oxygen system which can provide ventilation to six members at a time.

AP on Tuesday registered one COVID-19 case, taking the total to 304, while the active cases remained at 294. The state has also reported four deaths due to the virus.

Also Read: AP: Covid-19 Death Reported In Kurnool, Toll Goes Up To 4