ONGOLE: The rapid rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh has prompted the Central government to declare it as a Red Zone. The district figures in the list of districts from across the district that have been categorized as Red Zones.



A total of 24 COVID-19 case have been reported in the district. Of them, 23 cases are incidentally of those people who had returned to the district from Delhi after attending the Markaz religious event in Nizamuddin, organized by Tablighi Jamaat.







Swinging into action swiftly, the police and district authorities identified all those who came in contact with these infected cases and shifted them to the local quarantine centre. As an additional preventive measure to check the spread of the killer virus, the lockdown curbs will be tightened further in the areas which have been listed as containment zones. A containment zone is an area which has one or more Coronavirus positive cases in its midst.



Of the 24 cases reported in the district, one was reported from Konakamitla mandal. It is reported that of the 76 reports, one was tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The person, hailing from Veligandla village of Konikamitla mandal, began showing symptoms following which he was sent to quarantine on April 1st. He eventually tested positive for Coronavirus. Even his family members were also shifted to quarantine following this distressing development.



Ongole Government General hospital Superintendent Ramulu said the reports of 206 samples sent for testing are yet to come. A total of 339 samples tested negative till now. The condition of all the people who tested positive is stable and some of the cases have been sent to KIMS hospital while another COVID-19 patient was taken to Nellore government hospital for better treatment as he was also suffering from other ailments, he said.





Isolation wards with 826 beds have been set up in the district for the purpose of quarantining.

