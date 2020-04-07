CHITTOOR: Chittoor is one of the 96 districts that were declared as red zones by the Central Government. In the list released by the Centre, seven districts from Andhra Pradesh and three districts from Telangana have been declared as red zones where the coronavirus positive cases are rapidly increasing. The other districts include Viskhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore.

Chittoor Urban: The Central and State Governments have been constantly alerting the public about the spread of coronavirus. In this regard, sanctions were also implemented in the district from the 20th of last month. The Janata Curfew was announced on March 22 across the country, followed by the nationwide lockdown which came into effect from the 24th. The district administration including the Collector, SP, sanitary staff, doctors and other officials were working hard to keep the regions safe. Despite taking precautionary measures, there was a steady rise in the number of positive cases in the district. People who returned from foreign countries, didn't follow the set Quarantine protocol which led to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The first coronavirus case was reported on March 24th from Srikalahasthi. The person had come from abroad and was in slef quarantine, but had tested positive. After this the number of cases slowly increased and reached to 17 in the district.

Tirupati recorded 5, Srikalahasthi 3, Renigunta 2, Palamanair 3, Nagari 2, Yerpadu and Nindra recorded one case each.

As per the instructions from the Central and State Governments, those who attended the congregation in Delhi should immediately get themselves tested. Their family members and those they met should be kept under quarantine.

Measures to disinfect areas are being identified as Hotspots in these districts.

Lockdown measures have to be strictly in force and if need be the lockdown restrictions should be strictly imposed and curfew should be extended by a few more hours.

Emergency quarantine centres and hospitals should be readied to handle the increase in these districts.

