AMARAVATI: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting on the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. In this meeting, officials shared with the chief minister the details of the total reported Coronavirus cases in the state so far.

The officials informed YS Jagan that the tests on people who had returned from the religious meeting in Delhi had been completed. The process of identifying and testing every individual who came in contact with these people was also completed, they said. In view of this, they expressed the optimism that the number of cases in the state would gradually decrease.

Out of the 996 Delhi returnees that were tested, 196 had tested positive for the virus. Tests of over 2,400 people who had come in contact with the Delhi returnees were conducted. Of them, 84 had tested positive for the dreaded virus. It is reported that, of the 304 cases, 280 cases were linked to the Delhi returnees. Of the 205 foreign returnees, 6 tested positive and 7 persons tested positive out of the 134 who had undergone tests for having the symptoms.

The chief minister, while issuing a host of directions to the officials, also emphasized on the need for random surveys in areas identified as hotspots in the state.

YS Jagan directed the officials to increase the number of quarantine centres in the state.

The AP CM also reviewed the marketing of agro products in the state. Officials informed the CM that paddy and maize purchasing centres have been opened and all the necessary measures are being taken to ensure smooth and hassle-free activity there.

The chief minister was also briefed the gradual increase being witnessed in the exports of aqua products from the state. About 40 containers of aqua produce are being exported daily.