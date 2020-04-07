The government had decided to bring the treatment of such cases within the ambit of Aarogyasri and has informed network hospitals (NWHs) empanelled under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust to admit suspected cases of COVID-19 and follow safety precautions.

The government will also allot Rs 20,000 for persons who test positive for COVID-19, and Rs 10,000 for those who are suspected to have contracted the virus, on a case-by-case basis.This was stated in a circular issued earlier

The number of persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 300-mark on Monday. Continuing with the trends observed in the past few days, the highest number of persons testing positive were detected in Kurnool district. With 18 new cases testing positive, the district's tally rose to 74 on Monday evening. One person from Krishna district was discharged from the hospital on Monday. With this, the number of persons cured of COVID-19 stands at 6 in the state. Of the remaining cases, Nellore reported 8, West Godavari reported 5 and Kadapa reported 4 cases, while 1 case each was reported from Krishna and Prakasam districts.

