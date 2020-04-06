VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, distributed essentials like masks and sanitisers to 7500 sanitation workers in Visakhapatnam on April 6. Pragati Bharat Foundation recognized the services of sanitation workers in Vishakhapatnam during the lockdown.

MP Vijayasai Reddy, who also happens to be the honorary president of the foundation, distributed the essentials to the workers, as a token of their appreciation. He was accompanied by the Municipal Administrative Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Minister for Tourism Avanti Srinivas.

Speaking on this occasion, Vijayasarai Reddy assured them that the State Government will distribute the essential goods to all the sanitation workers who are working in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Apart from the sanitation workers; police, home guards and journalists will also be provided with essential goods on behalf of the Pragati Bharat Foundation, he said.

Vijayasai Reddy said that the foundation is also providing food to migrant workers in Visakhapatnam. Even though the state is in a severe financial crisis due to lockdown, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken all measures to ensure that no one in the state dies of hunger. The state government is providing food to poor families in the state despite having limited financial resources.

Minister of Botsa Satyanarayana stressed on the need to follow social distancing, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State. He even said that several volunteer organizations responded to the call of the CM, and are coming forward to distribute food and essentials to the needy.

