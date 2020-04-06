TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board that governs the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala near here, has decided to offer Rs 19 crore to the Andhra Pradesh''s government relief coronavirus fund, a top TTD official said on Sunday.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singal said that TTD had already given a Rs eight crore to the government officials of Chittoor district and the remaining Rs 11 crore would soon be handed over to the AP to fight killer virus.

He said there was no lapse in the conduct of daily rituals at the Lord Venkateswara temple on the Tirumala hills, since the complete lockdown of the nation was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the Agama traditions, the three-day annual vasanthotsavam festival commenced on Sunday in Tirumala. TTD Executive Officer Sri Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy participated in the holy event conducted at the Kalyana mandapam inside the Srivari temple.

The Srivari temple chief priest Sri Venugopal Dikshitulu commenced the rituals on the second day of Vasantotsavam on April 6. The deities will be seated on divine Sarva Bhoopala vahanam which will be held inside the temple only,but the traditional Swarna Ratham event has been cancelled by the TTD in view of COVID-19 restrictions.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyar Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, CVSO Sri Gopinath Jatti, Srivari Temple Dyeo Sri Harindranath, VSO Sri Manohar and other officials participated. (Source TTD News)

