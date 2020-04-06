AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting to take stock of the preventive measures in the state amid the lockdown to contain the Coronavirus spread.

Presiding over the meeting held at his camp office cum residence in Tadepalli, the chief minister instructed the officials to ensure sufficient number of test kits for infected people and those showing suspected symptoms. YS Jagan stressed on the need to mobilize these kits as per requirement so as to avoid any shortfall and inconvenience to the people. AP CM also instructed the authorities to take immediate steps to make sure that all the grievances aired by the public by using the toll free helpline number 1902 are redressed quickly.

Officials concerned present at the meeting briefed the chief minister about the status of Coronavirus spread in the state and also about the ongoing measures from the government to combat the COVID-19 contagion in the state.

The chief minister was also apprised about the total 266 positive cases recorded across the state and that 243 of them belonged to those who attended the Markaz religious meeting in Nizamuddin of Delhi sometime back.

AP CM YS Jagan was also informed by the officials that testing for the primary contacts of Delhi returnees has been completed and that medical teams would follow up the recent home survey to conduct fresh tests on persons showing suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Random tests will also be conducted for people living in red zone areas, they briefed the chief minister.

In this context, YS Jagan issued directions to the officials to extend proper treatment to the patients by putting in place all the requisite facilities for quarantine and isolation centres. "Appoint well-trained and well-equipped medical staff for ICU beds," the chief minister ordered.

Shifting his focus to the agriculture sector, he issued directions to the officials to initiate all efforts to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the agriculture produce of the farmers. “Efforts should also focus on timely marketing of perishable crops like Banana, Mango and Tomato,” YS Jagan directed the officials.

Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, CS Neelam Sahni, DGP Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary of Medical Health Jawahar Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.

Also Read: AP Govt To Procure Paddy, Maize And Other Crops At MSP : K. Kannababu