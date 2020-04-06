KURNOOL: The number of coronavirus cases have grown rapidly in the State of Andhra Pradesh in the past three days. These numbers were very low when compared to Telangana. However, with news of more Nizamuddin Markaz attendees emerging in the state, the number of cases has increased exponentially. Fourteen more coronavirus positive cases were reported on Monday, April 6. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rose to 266.

Of these, 56 cases were reported from Kurnool district, prompting the government to declare eight places in the district as containment zones. The government issued orders declaring Kurnool Town, Nandyal, Kodumuru, Nandikotkuru, Banaganapalle, Atmakur, Gadamemula, Paanyam and Auku as containment zones. These details were given by Kurnool District Collector G Veerapandian , who held a press meet on Monday along with Kurnool SP Dr K Fakeerappa.

What Is A Containment Zone?

A containment zone is an area where a positive case of COVID-19 has been found or an area where high/low-risk contacts of the patient live. The premises of the zone are sealed and no person in that area is allowed to step out of their home. Grocery and other essential services are provided to them as shops will be closed. The lanes surrounding the containment zones are also cordoned off and police are posted at all entry and exit points. Violation of these restrictions is punishable under law. As per reports, essential services will completely be stopped for two days in these zones.

The district police administration has been put on high alert to address the situation. Containment zones were defined based on the areas like urban, rural and buffer zones, said Kurnool SP Dr K Fakeerappa.

These zones will be divided into four sectors and health authorities will conduct medical tests for all the residents. Insecticides and disinfectants will also be sprayed in these areas to keep the surroundings clean. People who are suspected to be having the COVID-19 symptoms are advised to voluntarily go for screening tests and quarantine.

A majority of the total 56 cases reported so far in the district are youths. Of the 11 cases reported in Kurnool town, all were between the ages of 27 and 40, except one (47). Three others are from Nandyal and are aged 28, 30 and 37. Among the others, there is a 17-year-old teenager from Atmakur, two persons aged 25 and 30 years in Kodumuru and a 33 year old man from Panyam. A large percentage of them had incidentally attended the Markaz religious meeting in Nizamuddin of Delhi.

The virus transmission chain can be broken when these high-risk areas are identified as containment zones.

Out of the 14 freshly reported COVID-19 cases in the state, Visakhapatnam has reported the highest with five cases since Monday morning. Anantapur has reported 3 more cases. While Kurnool has reported 3 cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 56. Guntur has reported 2 , and one case has been reported in West Godavari district.

