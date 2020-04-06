AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 14 more coronavirus positive cases on Monday, April 6. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rose to 266.

Out of the 14 freshly reported COVID-19 cases in the state, Visakhapatnam has reported the highest, with 5 cases from today morning. Anantapur has reported 3 cases. While Kurnool has reported 3 cases, taking the number total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 56. Guntur has reported 2 cases, and one case has been reported in West Godavari district.

So far, five people have recovered from the COVID-19 in the state, and two coronavirus deaths were reported, taking the death toll in the state due to the disease to three.

Have a look at the total number of cases reported district wise in AP till now:

Table: