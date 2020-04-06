AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government will procure paddy and all other agricultural produce from farmers to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for them, said Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu. He said that the government has procured 57,000 tonnes of agricultural produce so far and maize will be procured from tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7.



The Minister held a teleconference with Agriculture and Marketing officials on Monday and reviewed the status of procurement of farm produce from farmers. Kannababu also spoke to the District Collectors and Joint Directors of Marketing Departments and instructed them to start procurement of maize from Tuesday.

The minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given strict orders that all farmers should get MSP for their crops. Kannababu asked farmers not to panic over the purchase of farm produce and instructed the authorities to constantly monitor the prices and not let crop prices fall below the MSP. He asked the farmers to register their names by approaching the agriculture assistants in their village secretariats.

Kannababu added that paddy would be procured from farmers through paddy procurement centres across the state while maize would be procured by MARKFED. Remaining farm yield like banana and papaya will be marketed through Rythu Bazaars, he said.

