TADEPALLI: At 9 p.m. on Sunday Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy switched off the lights of his home in Tadepalli, Guntur district and stood with the candles for nine minutes to show solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light lamps, candles or torches as a sign of national unity against COVID-19.
Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, and other government officials joined him at his residence holding candles. People across the state, lighted lamps, candles, torches and mobile flashlights to show that India stands united against the pandemic. Responding to the Chief Minister's appeal in the run up to Sunday, irrespective of religion, region, and caste, people of the state lit lamps, candles and switched on torches and cell phone flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy later tweeted a photograph with a message, "Joining the nation in manifesting the power of unity by lighting a spark of hope. Let's stand as one in the battle against #COVID19Pandemic.
State Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also lit lamps at his residence in the Raj Bhavan at Vijayawada. He issued a statement saying that the people had expressed their unity by lighting the lamps in solidarity with the war against coronavirus. State ministers MLAs, MPs, other state representatives, government officials lit the lamps.
Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu along with his son Nara Lokesh and grandson Devanshi also lit lamps at his residence in Hyderabad.
The PM's call to light lamps received a remarkable response from the public who also expressed their solidarity with the war on coronavirus. Peopl all over the state irrespective of caste, religion or party affiliations voluntarily lit the lamps.
The electricity department officials including staff of the power companies like PowerGrid, NTPC, NHPC among others worked overtime to see that the power did not go out of control. According to a Power Ministry official, adequate arrangements and protocol were in place to handle the power demand variation.
Meanwhile India stood in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to pay tributes to the frontline warriors of Covid-19 pandemic who are serving the infected and trying to keep the people of the nation safe. People from across the nation rose to the occasion by turning off their house lights and lighting candles and oil lamps.
