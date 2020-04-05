AMARAVATI: Keeping in point of view the growing number of coronavirus positive cases in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed health authorities to set up isolation wards at every hospital in the state and testing labs in every district.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting at the CM Office in Tadepalli over the measures taken by the State to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Advising the officials to increase the testing capacity at existing labs, he also said that testing labs should be made available in every district of the state.



The Chief Minister directed officials that the tests should be conducted for the people who had returned from Markaz congregation in Delhi and that their contacts should also be tested for the virus symptoms at the earliest, he said.

Doctors, health workers have to take preventive measures while treating COVID-19 patients, he advised.YS Jagan also suggested that they follow the protocols suggested as per the Central government meant for treating coronovirus cases.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang,Dr Jawahar Reddy, Secretary Health and other officials related to the Health department were present for the review meeting.

