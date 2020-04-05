AMARAVATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan for supporting his call to light the lamps on April 5 (Sunday) night. CM YS Jagan urged the public to obey Modi's message. YS Jagan tweeted that, 'For 9 mins tomorrow at 9PM, I urge everyone in Andhra Pradesh to ignite a spark of hope; to cast away the darkness looming over us with the infinite power of light. Together we will emerge out of the COVID19 Pandemic stronger, more resilient & united.'