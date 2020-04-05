AMARAVATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan for supporting his call to light the lamps on April 5 (Sunday) night. CM YS Jagan urged the public to obey Modi's message. YS Jagan tweeted that, 'For 9 mins tomorrow at 9PM, I urge everyone in Andhra Pradesh to ignite a spark of hope; to cast away the darkness looming over us with the infinite power of light. Together we will emerge out of the COVID19 Pandemic stronger, more resilient & united.'
PM Modi took to his Twitter and thanked YS Jagan for the support extended by the latter.
The Andhra Pradesh government is taking all the measures to fight against the coronavirus. He urged the people to take the necessary preventive measures to combat the COVID-19 and follow the guidelines imposed by the government.
