AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 34 new COVID-19 positive cases from 9:00pm last nighttill 9am today on Sunday, April 5th. With this, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State rose to 226 in number.

Out of the 34 freshly reported Coronavirus cases in the state, Nellore district has reported the highest, with 34 cases in total.While Kurnool reported a spike in cases at 23, Ongole reported 2 cases. Chittoor reported 7 new cases, while Ongole and Nellore reported 2 cases each.

Check out the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state till now: