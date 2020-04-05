AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 112th birth anniversary.

Recalling the services of the leader popularly known as Babuji, the Chief Minister said that Babu Jagjivan Ram's fight for the equal rights for the lower classes and for the upliftment of the oppressed masses was unforgettable. His life as a freedom fighter and deputy prime minister, which was dedicated to the sercices of the Nation, was truly inspirational, he wrote in his message shared in his Twitter handle.

Take a look at AM CM YS Jagan's tweet in Telugu here: