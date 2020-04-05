HYDERABAD: The number of covid-19 cases continues to rise in Andhra Pradesh, with 26 more people testing positive on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 252, and Nellore district alone has reported 26 new coronavirus positive cases according to an update released by the state government. Five COVID-19 patients, who have recovered from the illness, have been discharged.

In a review meeting held on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed health authorities to set up isolation wards at every hospital in the state and testing labs in every district.

The Chief Minister directed officials that the tests should be conducted for the people who had returned from Markaz congregation in Delhi and their contacts should also be tested for the virus symptoms at the earliest, he said.