AMARAVATI: As the people continue to reel under the coronavirus-fueled lockdown, the crisis is bringing out the best among police personnel in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in their attempts to help the needy.

A woman constable in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district carried an ailing woman in her hands to hospital.

A woman home guard in the same district is helping a crawling destitute with food every day and is also providing her face masks. Vizianagaram Supreintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari rewarded the two women on Saturday.

In Telangana's Jogu Lamba Gadwal district, a police constable shifted a mentally ill woman to a hospital. Naresh along with a couple of employees of 108 ambulance service shaved the woman's head around a wound and bandaged it.

Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy has lauded the constable for his gesture. The police chief also posted a picture of a man sleeping at a barricade on the road in Cyberabad police commissionerate limits.

"I salute to your commitment, dedication & devotion. Not leaving your place of responsibility at any cost, just for one word, social goodness, in the wake of covid-19 spread, the biggest challenge humanity has ever faced," the DGP tweeted. IANS

