AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed hope everyone will join the ‘lighting the lamps’ solidarity call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Sunday (April 5th) night. He exhorted the people of the state to light a candle, a dia or turn on torchlights and flashlights on mobile phones right from their homes for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5th in a symbolic ‘nation as one’ show of strength in the fight against Coronavirus.

The chief minister said: "All Indians cutting across the lines of caste and religion must be united in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. When some unfortunate events happen, no one should see an opportunity in them to insult, blame or discriminate against anyone or any one community. No one is an exception to this grave danger. Anyone can become a victim of this virus."

YS Jagan said, “our only enemy is Coronavirus. We all must fight this killer virus unitedly by diligently adhering to all the necessary preventive measures like social distancing.”

The chief minister appreciated the efforts of front-line workforce belonging to medical, health department, sanitation and municipal administration for rendering tireless services to people, even risking their lives during this tough time.

Acknowledging their relentless services, the chief minister announced that these frontline employees would be exempted from the deferment of salaries.

