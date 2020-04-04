AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 10 more COVID-19 positive cases from 10 am to 5 pm on April 4. With this, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the state rose to 190.
Out of the 10 freshly reported Coronavirus cases in the state, Krishna district has reported the highest, with 5 cases from morning, while Guntur has reported 3 cases. Prakasam and Anantapur have reported one case each.
Have a look at the number of Positive cases reported in the state till now:
AP state government has released a list of COVID-19 Patient 41 to 130 residential details.
