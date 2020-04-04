AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government started distributing monetary assistance to the poor on Saturday, April 4. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to give the State’s poor a financial aid of Rs 1000 per family, and free ration. The AP CM also said that the monetary assistance of Rs. 1,000 would be handed out at their doorsteps from today, April 4th in view of the nationwide lockdown. The village volunteers started distributing the money to the beneficiaries from the early hours of Saturday.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the government of Andhra Pradesh is taking all the measures to see to it that daily commodities are being supplied while the world’s healthcare systems are battling the COVID-19. Village volunteers have been spreading awareness on coronavirus among the people of the villages and are urging the public to follow the guidelines imposed by the government. The people of Andhra Pradesh are expressing gratitude for CM YS Jagan’s assistance. A total of 30 lakh families will get the financial assistance under this scheme. The government of Andhra Pradesh is spending a total of Rs. 1300 crore on this scheme.
Here are the list of districts, beneficiares and the amount to be distributed.
- Srikakulam (District) – 7.5 lakh (Beneficiaries) – 75.06 crore (Amount)
- Vizianagaram – 6.47 lakh – 64.79 crore
- Vishakapatnam – 11.05 lakh – 110.56 crore
- East Godavari – 14.65 lakh – 146.54 crore
- West Godavari – 11.44 lakh – 114.48 crore
- Krishna – 11.21 lakh – 112.10 crore
- Guntur – 12.87 lakh – 128.70 crore
- Prakasam – 8.76 lakh – 87.66 crore
- Nellore – 7.76 lakh – 87.66 crore
- Chittoor – 9.92 lakh – 99.21 crore
- Ananthapur – 10.67 lakh – 106.79 crore
- Kurnool – 10.56 lakh – 105.67 crore
