YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the centre’s intervention in providing relief and to boost the state’s economy.

In his letter, Mithun Reddy stated that the trade impact of the coronovirus lockdown in India is estimated to be at around 348 million dollars.

"This leads to a massive hit in the revenues of sectors like exports, retail, consumer durables and most service sectors like aviation, hospitality, food, travel and tourism," Mithun Reddy wrote in the letter.

Seeking help for the state in these hard times, he stated that strengthening of public health and providing financial aid to the poor has become a burden for the state exchequer.