HYDERABAD: HYDERABAD: As promised, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan , donated an amount of Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers’ relief funds and Rs 1 crore to the PM relief fund.

He took to his Twitter handle to make this announcement that he fulfilled his commitment by donating money to both the Telugu states which were in a battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He shared the images in a series of tweets the amount that he transferred to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief funds, besides PM relief fund.

Have a look at the tweets here: