The Andhra Pradesh Government is doing its best to contain the Coronavirus spread in the state. In a bid to have a hurdle free treatment procedure, the AP Government has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on a few services for a period of 6 months. This would include public and private hospitals, medical facilities and services, sanitation, food, water and power supplies. A GO was issued by the Government of AP in this regard.

The government declared all health services as essential services for a period of six months. As of now, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 161 cases. Out of the 161, 140 were returnees from Delhi after attending the religious meet, the government said.

The government had earlier confirmed the state' s first death due to the novel coronavirus on Friday.