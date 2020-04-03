The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are increasing. In Andhra Pradesh, it rose to 149 as six more tested positive since Thursday evening. In all, 38 people have tested positive since Wednesday night. A total of 105 people who have been tested positive for corona had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. According to a medical bulletin released by Health Department Thursday, the number of total cases now is 149. A bulletin issued in the morning said 21 samples had tested positive since Wednesday night.

Ananthapur - 2

Chittor - 9

East Godavari - 9

Guntur - 20

Kadapa - 18

Krishna - 23

Kurnool - 1

Nellore - 24

Prakasam - 17

Vishakaptanam - 11

West Godavari - 15

A total of 1,085 people from the state went for Nizamuddin Markaz meet last month. Out of them, 758 were traced and their samples were taken. Various departments in the districts were working to trace the remaining people.

The number of positive cases has doubled during last 24 hours. As many as 67 people had tested positive on Wednesday. Out of 1,800 samples tested, 758 samples were of those who attended Delhi event and 543 of their contacts. The authorities also screened samples of 226 who returned from abroad and 130 of their contacts. Samples of 143 others were also tested.

Telangana on Thursday reported 27 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 154. According to a medical bulletin released by the Health Department on Thursday night, no deaths were reported. Three persons had died on Wednesday, taking the death toll to nine. All of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi last month. Three patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday. With this, the number of people recovered rose to 17. Now there are 128 active cases in hospitals.

Positive cases registered for the last few days are of all those who went to the religious event in Delhi and the government decided to conduct tests on all those who attended it. (Inputs from IANS)

