AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh recorded its first COVID-19 death on Friday. Confirming this through a press release, Andhra Pradesh Health Ministry said that a 55-year-old man from Vijayawada succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus.

As per the media bulletin, the man named Sheikh Subhani was admitted to the Vijayawada General Hospital on March 30th at 11:30 am for a check-up. But within an hour, around 12:30, he died due to complications. The deceased had a history of health problems including hyper-tension, diabetes and cardiac issues.

The bulletin says that the man’s son came back to the state from Delhi on 17th March and in subsequent medical examination, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31st. The man, who died, may have contracted the virus from his son, the state health ministry stated in its release. Soon after Subhani was admitted to the hospital on Monday, his samples were immediately sent for testing but, as it turned out, he died within an hour of his admission to the hospital.

Explaining the reason for the delay in confirming the death as a COVID-19 casualty, the health ministry said the process of ascertaining whether the man indeed died of coronavirus or from his other health complications took some time. Following the test results, he was eventually confirmed as having died of the dreaded disease.

The press release stated that the man belonged to Kummaripalem area on the outskirts of Vijayawada. All the 29 members he had come in contact with have been identified and were sent for quarantine.

The flight details related to his son’s travel from Delhi have also been shared with the Central government and all precautions pertaining to COVID-19 protocol have been put in place, the health ministry asserted.

