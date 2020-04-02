AMARAVATI: On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the Telugu people, urging everyone to celebrate the festival at their homes amid coronavirus outbreak.



Taking to twitter on Thursday he said, "Sri Rama Navami wishes to all Telugu people, may lord Rama hear our prayers and help us in the crisis of coronavirus. I pray God to see that the people remain with utmost joy and happiness," he tweeted.



Take a look at his tweet here: