Amaravati: Kia Motors on Thursday donated a sum of Rs 2 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers' Relief Fund (CMRF) to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In this regard, KIA Motors India Managing Director Kookhyun Shim met Chief Miniser YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and handed over the cheque at the Camp office in Tadepally.

Several industrialists from various sectors have been coming forward to contribute to AP’s CMRF.

Sri city, which is an integrated business city, donated Rs 2 crore. Its founder and managing director Sannareddy Ravindra handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Ltd (BCCPL) had also announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to battle COVID-19.

Last week, Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) had also donated Rs 5 crore to the AP CMRF.

