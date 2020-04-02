AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu started Mobile Rythu Bazaars in the state on Thursday, April 2. Kannababu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the officials to increase Mobile Rythu Bazaars across the state. This was taken up to avoid crowds forming and to implement the concept of social distancing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Mobile Rythu Bazaars will be available to the people in all colonies across the state. He said that the State Government has decentralized each Rythu Bazaar into five Mobile Rythu Bazaar so that people are not inconvienienced. The Minister further added that each MLA in the constituency will take initiative and will speak with the vendors, to make the vegetables available to people at low prices.

The minister warned the vendors that stringent action would be taken against those found selling vegetables and fruits at higher rates. The government is ready to buy bananas through the marketing department, and will create a market for fruits and vegetables that cannot be stored for a longer period, said Kannababu.

