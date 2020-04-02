AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) has announced that it will replicate the February month’s bill for March for all the consumers.

With the COVID-19 lockdown effective from March 23, the APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director JD Padma Janardhan Reddy said that consumers could pay the same electricity bill amount as paid for the month of February.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Janardhan Reddy said that, "If there is a fluctuation in power consumption, we will adjust that amount in the next month electricity bills."

APCPDCL Chairman further added that if consumers of Vijayawada's Mogalrajapuram region have any power issues they can call the toll free number 1912 and report their problems.

He appreciated the discom staff for providing power continuously for the consumers, notwithstanding the restrictions in the form of the lockdown.

