AMARAVATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all the states on Thursday, April 2 to assess and review the COVID-19 situation across the country. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained the current situation in the state to the Prime Minister and the measures taken by the AP government to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

While stating the reasons for the sudden rise in the number of corona positive cases in the state , he said that it was because of those who had attended the religious congregation at the Nizamuddin Makraz in Delhi. YS Jagan clarified that out of the 132 positive cases registered in AP, 111 of them alone were the ones who returned to the state after attending the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi, and the people who came in contact with them.

The Chief Minister said that a survey was being carried out in the state to keep a track on the families suspected of coming in contact with the present positive cases. The suspects are being shifted to isolation centres and are being treated there, he said.

YS Jagan appealed to the centre to provide financial and medical support as the state's revenue was severely affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown. There was also a need for supply of health kits,masks and testing equipment for the state to address the COVID-19 spread.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang were present for the video conference.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and top bureaucrats were present along with the Prime M inister. This is for the second time the prime minister is holding a video conference with the chief ministers after the spread of coronavirus. He had earlier interacted with them on the 20th of March.

