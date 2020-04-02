Amaravati: Three more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 135 in the state.

The State witnessed a sudden spike in the number of cases on Wednesday. Sixty seven cases were reported to be positive in one day, which happens to be the highest single-day in AP.

Many cases, which were reported in the state, were returnees from Markaz religious meeting was organized that was organized by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin of New Delhi.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that a survey was being carried out in the state to keep a track of the families suspected of coming in contact with those who posted for COVID-19. The suspects are being shifted to isolation centres and are being treated there.

