HYDERABAD: “In a view of the spread of coronovirus in the state, we have taken steps to see that there is no increase in the prices of essential commodoties in the state,” said the Deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose. He added that the steps taken till now, has made it possible for all essential goods to be available to the people during the lockdown.

As the coronavirus cases in cities have seen a drastic increase, he appealed to the people to follow social distancing as suggested by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The State Governtment has permitted transportation of goods pertaining to agriculture, he said.

Speaking about voluntary organizations which have been providing shelter and food to the people, he asked the officials to coordinated with these organaisations and provided the people with the necessary facilities.

He also added that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that no one in the state should starve.

He concluded by saying that Rs 1000 will be distributed to each of the poor families on April 4.

