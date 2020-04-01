AMARAVATI: After receiving many complaints of vegetables being sold at highly exorbitant prices during the lockdown, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh Government has instructed authorities to take stringent action against vendors in black marketing.
Vizianagaram Joint Collector G Ch Kishore Kumar on Wednesday took upon himself and visited a local Rythu Bazaar but in disguise. Dressed up as a common man, he went around the vegetable market to catch the errant vendors red-handed. Making sure that nobody could recognise him, Kishore Kumar quietly made enquiries with a few farmers and sellers in the market yard. Within no time, the join collector could ascertain all by himself that some of the traders have really turned greedy and selling the vegetables at unbelievably high rates. The district top official also purchased some veggies himself even as the unsuspecting sellers went about their foul play.
After sometime, he revealed his identity much to the shock of everyone there. After a quick review of the prevailing situation in the Rythu Bazaar, he issued a stern warning to the vendors, found to be crossing the line. He also warned them with stringent punishment if they are found to be indulging in artificial price hike. Later speaking to the media, Kumar assured the people that he would bring the vegetable prices under control over by holding a meeting with the wholesale traders.
