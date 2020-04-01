TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was reviewing the Coronavirus situation in the state on a daily basis. Speaking to the media on Wednesday about the state's preparedness to prevent the further spread of the virus, Botsa said that they have prepared a 2 thousand-bed quarantine facility in the state. The government has also taken steps to mitigate Coronavirus cases at the constituency level also, he stated.

The minister urged everyone to practice the rules laid out for eradicating COVID-19 virus in the state. He appealed to everyone to practise social distancing while purchasing necessities.

Speaking further, Botsa Satyanarayana urged those who had visited Delhi especially the returnees from the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation there two weeks ago to come forward voluntarily and get tested.

While taking about the measures taken for the supply of essential services for the public, he said 950 vegetable bazaars and mobile Rythu bazaars have been set up. The Minister also spoke about the government's focus on the mango exports with onset of the season.

Botsa Satyanarayana lambasted the leader of the Opposition and the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for making baseless allegations, even as the government was taking all measures to see that the common man doesn't suffer during this difficult phase.

Sitting comfortably in Hyderabad, Chandrababu is trying to politicise the Corona issue, he fired. " This is not the time to criticise the government and make statements with political motives," he advised.

Also Read: YS Jagan’s Volunteer System Helps AP Disburse Pension At Home