AMARAVATI: Taking a cue from IAS officers,the IPS Officers Association of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday announced donation of three days' salary of its members to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.

Director General of Police D G Sawang and association secretary Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and handed over a letter to this effect.

Two days ago, the IAS Officers Association too announced donation of three days' salary of its members to the relief fund. PTI

